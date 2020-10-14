Rockford Park District formally unveils 2020 Action Plan to Board of Commissioners, public

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Rockford's Park District is facing a financial crisis and leaders say they have to change their funding model to fix it.

Tuesday night, the park district's Executive Director, Jay Sandine, laid out what cuts could come in the future. The presentation took place in a Zoom meeting that last more than two hours and saw more than 190 people tuned in.

Sandine discussed the current, and future, situations of each and every park and facility in the area.

Riverview Ice House

The recommendation to the board was to consolidate the two ice facilities, that being Carlson Ice Arena and Riverview Ice House.

The operational budget for the two facilities comes out to around $350,000, but repairs add more. Another $200,000 a year go to repairs, and Sandine said the majority are at Riverview. A big reason for that is because of Riverview's older mechanics, while Carlson has more up to date technology.

Also, Carlson has potential for expansion. Sandine showed renderings of what additions would look like to each facility. Riverview was estimated to cost much more and Sandine said you'd largely have to start from scratch. Parking at Riverview would then become an issue. Neither problem would be the case at Carlson, which Sandine said was originally built with the idea of a future expansion.

Sandine said consolidation is the best option for the future.

Elliot Golf Course

The plan presented to the board was to sell Elliot Golf Course in 2021.

That's due to two factors. First, there's a downward trend in golfing, and while that's happening at all five area golf courses, Sandine said the community wants to see the park district spend less money on golfing. That came from a 2018 engagement study the park district did.

The second factor is Elliot's location. Sandine argued it has more potential for redevelopment.

A development there could help the park district close the gap in it's financial picture, which has been an issue for years. Sandine didn't allude to any specifics on what could go into Elliot, but this is all in the preliminary stages at this point.

Mercyhealth Sportscore One

Then there's Mercyhealth Sportscore One, which Sandine explained sits on a natural floodplain. In his presentation, Sandine showed a graph and pictures to explain just how bad the flooding has been there in the last 10 years. Because of that, opportunities have been lost to host events with the usefulness of the facility in jeopardy.

The recommendation was to eliminate one of the three turf fields and repurpose parts of it for fishing and conservation.

Now, when it came to these three major recommendations, Sandine and other board members said these decisions are necessary for the park district to remain viable. Sandine said, in the park district's 111-year history, this is the first generation to reduce the footprint, and while these are tough decisions, they are not made lightly.

But it wasn't all bad news.

Sandine says the Snow Park at Alpine Hills, which didn't open last year due to budget constraints, is recommended to reopen this upcoming winter. With people wearing hats and gloves, Sandine said it might be the safest place in Rockford in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

It's important to note, this presentation was just recommendations. The board did not set a date to vote on the action plan, but tentatively it would be scheduled for the next board meeting in two weeks, but that could change.

And while concerned citizens shared their thoughts and perspectives well into the night, Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara also released a statement on the City of Rockford's Facebook page. It reads in part:

"I have a number of concerns with the new action plan. Together, we can develop creative options to keep our much needed facilities open and enhance our parks and youth programs at the same time."

McNamara also said he is open to creating a task force to explore all options.