President Trump to participate in town hall tomorrow

NEW YORK (WREX) — NBC News will host a town hall for Republican presidential nominee President Donald Trump, October 15th at 7 p.m.



This announcement comes after the second presidential debate was cancelled due to the President Trump contracting Covid-19.



However, the Clinical Director at the National Institutes of Health says that he and Dr. Anthony Fauci have reviewed the president’s recent medical data and have concluded “with a high degree of confidence” that the president is “not shedding infectious virus.”



Nonetheless, the president will be at least 12 feet apart from moderator, Savannah Guthrie, and the audience.



A formal matchup between the Republican president and Democrat Joe Biden that was scheduled for Thursday in Miami by the nonpartisan Commission on Presidential Debate was canceled. The commission shifted the format from a town hall to a virtual meeting, and Trump declined to participate.



Biden is participating in an ABC News town hall Thursday in Philadelphia.



NBC's townhall with President Trump will begin at 7 p.m. and can be seen live on 13 WREX.