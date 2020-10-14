Pope apologizes for keeping distance as virus cases spike

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis has apologized to the faithful for not being able to greet them and shake their hands as Italy posted a record spike in coronavirus infections that is threatening to once again spiral out of control. Francis didn’t wade into the crowd to embrace the sick and kiss babies during his weekly general audience Wednesday. Instead, the pope walked in through a back door directly onto the stage to begin his catechism lesson. At 83 and with part of a lung removed when he was in his 20s due to illness, the pope would be at high-risk for COVID-19 complications.