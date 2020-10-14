Police: Rockford at 25 homicides this year, ask for public’s help

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The Rockford Police Department addressed the number of homicides in 2020 and are asking for the public's help in solving the murders.



The Rockford Police Department say the year to date homicide total is 25, after police tell 13 WREX a suspicious death earlier this week is now being investigated as a murder. The number of homicides this year is already more than the total number of 2019 (18).



The police department says the average number of homicides per year over the last 20 years is just over 18.



The highest number of homicides in Rockford were in 1996 with 31 and 1994 with 30, according to RPD.



Police say they need your help in solving these homicides.

“We continue to experience a high number of shootings throughout the city,” says Rockford Police Chief Dan O’Shea. “As previously stated, since March of 2020, we are going in the wrong direction with violent crime. Our detectives continue to work each shooting incident and murder tirelessly, but they need the public’s assistance in providing information to help solve the cases. We remain committed to identifying and arresting the offenders, and our chances of solving cases go up exponentially when those who know or those who have information, step forward and say so.”

If you have any information, please contact the Rockford Police Department at 815-966-2900 or leave an anonymous tip with Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867.