Pakistan says soldier killed by firing from Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s military says a soldier has been killed and another wounded in the country’s northwest by fire from across the Afghan border. Wednesday’s attack was a sign of increasing violence in an area that until recent years served as a base for Pakistani and foreign militants. Pakistan’s army said a few years ago that it had cleared the region of insurgents, but occasional attacks have continued. That’s raised fears that the Pakistani Taliban are regrouping. In July, a United Nations report said more than 6,000 Pakistani insurgents are hiding in Afghanistan. The Pakistani Taliban are a separate insurgent group from the Afghan Taliban.