Oct. 15 deadline nears for taxpayers who requested tax filing extensions

WASHINGTON (WREX) — The Internal Revenue Service is reminding taxpayers who filed an extension that the October 15 due date to file their 2019 tax return is Thursday.



Taxpayers should file their tax returns on or before the October 15 deadline, and for those who still owe, you should pay as soon as possible to cut down any penalties or interest.

Electronic filing options are available and the IRS is encouraging filers to use them to avoid close contact with others, due to the pandemic, and speed the processing of tax returns, refunds and payments.



Here are other recommendations from the IRS:

Choose direct deposit for refunds

The safest and fastest way for taxpayers to get their refund is to have it electronically deposited into their bank or other financial account. Taxpayers can use direct deposit to deposit their refund into one, two or even three accounts.

Pay federal taxes electronically

Taxpayers can make their federal tax payments online, by phone or with their mobile device and the IRS2Go app.

Can’t pay full amount?

Payment options are available on IRS.gov/payments to help taxpayers who can’t pay in full. Interest and late-payment penalties continue to build on any unpaid taxes after the original July 15 due date, the failure to pay tax penalty rate is cut in half while an installment agreement is in effect.

Economic Impact Payments: Non-Filers can still get one; must act by Nov. 21

The IRS reminds anyone with little or no income, who is not required to file a tax return, that they may be eligible to receive an Economic Impact Payment. They can use the Non-Filers tool on IRS.gov. They must enter their information by Nov. 21 to get a payment this year.

IRS.gov assistance

Taxpayers can find answers to their questions using the Interactive Tax Assistant (ITA) and the IRS.gov Frequently Asked Questions section.