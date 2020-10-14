New Rockford pilot program partners police, mental health specialists

WATCH LIVE: Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara, Rockford Police and multiple other agencies announce a new pilot program for the community. Posted by WREX-TV on Wednesday, October 14, 2020

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Rockford agencies announced a new pilot program that partners Rockford Police and mental health clinicians to respond to mental health calls to 9-1-1.

Rosecrance says the clinicians are existing Rosecrance employees who are mobile crisis responders and will arrive on scene once it is considered safe and secure.

"An individual in a mental health crisis does not need to be arrested and thrown in jail," said David Gomel, the President of Rosecrance. "Law enforcement don't need to spend a disproportionate amount of their time dealing with mental health crises."

Multiple agencies in the county are involved in the pilot program including: the City of Rockford, Rockford Police, the Winnebago County Sheriff's Department, Rockford Fire and Rosecrance.

“Representatives from all agencies are committed to developing an effective program that will provide the necessary response to help individuals in need, while also providing relief to first responders for more relevant calls,” said Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara.

"One of the big problems we continue to see is dealing with mental health crises," Rockford Police Chief Dan O'Shea said. "We are no way, shape or form trained mental health workers."

Other programs across the country have been successful so far, officials said. The program in Rockford is only a pilot and will change and morph in the future, Chief O'Shea said.

The entire pilot program is funded with exciting resources, Gomel said. Each organization will fund their own contributions.

Mayor McNamara said the program will help with de-escalation in the field.

Officials said the pilot program begins Nov. 1.