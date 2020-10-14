Michigan woman living in Illinois travels 300 miles to vote

DETROIT (AP) — A 94-year-old woman who has been helping her sister in Illinois traveled nearly 300 miles to Detroit to cast an absentee ballot in the fall election. Mildred Madison said she decided to go to Detroit after her August primary ballot arrived late. Madison traveled from the Chicago area with a son and daughter. Madison says it was easy voting from her wheelchair. Madison has a message for others: “Vote because your life depends on it.”