Mexico school owner gets 31 years for 2017 quake collapse

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The owner and director of a private elementary school that collapsed in Mexico City during the 2017 earthquake killing 19 children and seven adults has been sentenced to 31 years in prison. Mónica García Villegas had been convicted of charges equivalent to manslaughter in September. Mexico City Attorney General Ernestina Godoy Ramos said via Twitter after the sentence handed down Wednesday that “we achieved justices for the victims!” The Enrique Rebsamen school collapsed in the devastating magnitude 7.1 earthquake Sept., 2017. García Villegas was prosecuted because officials said her decision to improperly build an apartment atop part of the school contributed to its collapse. She has maintained her innocence since her arrest in May 2019.