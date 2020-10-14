Maximum Axe Throwing offers free axe throwing for school staff

MACHESNEY PARK (WREX) — Teachers have a new option to relieve their stress from an uncertain school year.

Maximum Axe Throwing offers free axe throwing to all school district employees through October. All you have to do is text the business and reserve a lane. The new business says it has been a stressful time, and they are an outlet to decompress.

"An outlet for just being able to relax and have a good time, to have a night out for some self care," said Maximum Axe Throwing Coach Stacy Sotos. "Just to kind of decompress to have those moments, to you know, a little normalization in a craziness."

Maximum Axe Throwing also has a smash room where you can smash different items. To reserve a lane, text (815) 290-0910.