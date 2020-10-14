 Skip to Content

Man found dead on Parmele Street in Rockford identified

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The man found dead at a Rockford home Monday is identified as police continue to investigate the death as suspicious.

The Winnebago County Coroner's Office identified the man as 54-year-old Andre Bowlds. The preliminary cause of death is blunt force trauma to the head, according to officials.

Details are limited but Rockford Police said officers responded to a home Monday afternoon on the 2300 block of Parmele Street in Rockford for a report of a death. Investigators determined the death is suspicious.

The death is still under investigation.

