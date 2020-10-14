Laila Ali salutes social activism of athletes with awards

NEW YORK (AP) — Laila Ali is applauding athletes who speak out about social issues. She thinks her father would, too. Ali will host the virtual Women’s Sports Foundation awards, recognizing athletes and leaders working toward social justice and racial equality. WNBA players will receive the Wilma Rudolph Courage Award for raising awareness about the police killing of 26-year-old Breonna Taylor in Louisville, Kentucky, the hometown of her father, Muhammad Ali. The WSF awards dinner is usually held in New York but will be a virtual event this year, available for streaming on Yahoo Sports.