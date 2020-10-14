History, mistrust spurring Black early voters in Georgia

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Black people are going to the polls by the thousands and waiting in lines for hours to vote early in Georgia. Some don’t think lines will get better as Election Day nears, and others don’t trust mail-in balloting. But many say the time is worth it in a year when issues including prejudice, racial justice and voter suppression are at the forefront. Khani Morgan of Savannah says her great-grandmother who was born a slave talked about the importance of voting, so “I won’t let anything get in the way of me and this opportunity.” Georgia elections have drawn more attention because of problems and its electorate is more evenly divided between Republicans and Democrats.