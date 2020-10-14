Graham’s $28M sets quarterly fundraise record for Senate GOP

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina has set a fundraising record for Republican Senate candidates, bringing in $28 million in the third quarter of a reelection battle that is swiftly becoming among the more expensive in the country. Graham’s campaign said Wednesday the amount raised in the final fundraising quarter before the Nov. 3 general election is the most ever raised in a single quarter by any Republican Senate candidate in the country. The haul comes on the heels of Graham’s opponent, Democrat Jaime Harrison, raising $57 million in the third quarter, the most ever raised in such a time period by any U.S. Senate candidate.