Firefighters battle apartment fire in Loves Park

LOVES PARK (WREX) — Several fire crews battle an apartment fire at the Pine Grove Apartments in Loves Park.

Firefighters are working from all angles of attack trying to beat the flames down as heavy smoke fills the area near Elm Court and Clifford Avenue, just off Riverside Blvd by Physicians Immediate Care.

There is no information on injuries or a cause of the fire as the scene is still very active.

One resident of the apartment said she was playing a video game while her daughter was sleeping when she heard glass breaking and people yelling.

When she opened her door, she saw the unit across from hers on fire. The witness grabbed her daughter and exited safely. She said she saw residents jumping out of windows from the third floor to escape as the fire spread to the stairwell.

This is a developing story.