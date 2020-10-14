Fierce winds fan Rockies wildfires, new evacuations ordered

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Strong winds are fanning two Rocky Mountain wildfires and have prompted new evacuation orders as one nears communities outside Rocky Mountain National Park. Forecasters expect dry air and strong winds to persist into the weekend. The 210-square-mile Cameron Peak Fire is burning west of Fort Collins, Colorado, and the 275-square-mile Mullen Fire is southwest of Laramie, Wyoming. The latest evacuations in the path of the Cameron Peak Fire affect mostly recreational communities with hundreds of mountain cabins east of Rocky Mountain National Park. Thick smoke is again blowing into Colorado cities, including Fort Collins.