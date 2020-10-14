Extra safety scrutiny planned as virus vaccine worries grow

Facing public skepticism about rushed COVID-19 vaccines, U.S. health officials are planning an extra layer of safety scrutiny for the first people vaccinated when shots become available. A new poll shows a quarter of Americans say they wouldn’t get vaccinated, a slight increase since spring. The poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research found only 46% of Americans want the vaccine and 29% aren’t sure. In addition to rigorous final testing, officials plan repeated check-ins via text message to see how early vaccine recipients are feeling. Some states are planning their own safety reviews.