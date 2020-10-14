Egyptian actor Mahmoud Yassin dies at age 79

CAIRO (AP) — Mahmoud Yassin, an Egyptian actor and pillar of the country’s film industry during the second half of the 20th century, has died. He was 79. He suffered age-related health problems in recent years. Yassin worked alongside Egypt’s most lauded movie stars and filmmakers during his career that first took off in the 1960s. In the coming decades, he starred in several films during what was regarded as the “golden age” of Egyptian cinema. He had over 150 films to his name, with several based on stories by renowned Egyptian novelists. He played diverse roles throughout his career, ranging from romantic to serious, and from emotionally disturbed to upbeat and patriotic.