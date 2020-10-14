Details announced for President Trump rally in Janesville this weekend

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WREX) — Details have been announced in regards to President Donald Trump's rally in Janesville this weekend.



The president is set to speak at the Southern Wisconsin Regional Airport in Janesville at 6 p.m. Saturday. Doors for the event open at 3 p.m.



Trump was resuming campaign travel on Monday after he was hospitalized and then quarantined at the White House following his positive test.



He was scheduled to hold a rally in Florida on Monday, before coming to battleground Wisconsin over the weekend.



President Trump planned on coming to Wisconsin at the beginning of the month before testing positive for the coronavirus.