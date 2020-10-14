 Skip to Content

Dakota finishes 6th at 1-A boys golf Sectional

Dakota Golf Sectionals
Dakota's Ian Peterson lines up a putt for par on the 18th hole at the 1-A Sectional tournament.

SPRING VALLEY (WREX) — On a windy day in Spring Valley, Dakota put together a solid performance in its final tournament of the year, shooting a 363 to finish in 6th place, 30 shots behind winner Elgin Academy.

Former WREX Athlete of the Week Ian Peterson led the way, shooting an 82, good for a tie for 6th place individually. Ethan Rood shot an 88, putting him among the top 25 finishers.

Byron's Eric Detig shot an 87, while Maison Brandt carded an 88 to help the Tigers finish 8th as a team. Eastland finished in 9th place as a team, while Sterling Newman tied for 3rd.

