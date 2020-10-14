COVID-19 positivity rate surpasses 10 percent in Region 1

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WREX) — We now know the seven-day rolling positivity rate for COVID-19 in Region 1 has been at or above 8% for 17 days.



According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, the region's positivity rate was at 10.1 percent as of Oct. 11. The state reports 2-3 days late to ensure accuracy.



The region being at or above 8% caused new restrictions to be enforced on Oct. 3. State health officials will continue to track the region's positivity rate for the virus to determine if mitigations can be relaxed, if additional mitigations are required, or if current mitigations should remain in place.

If the positivity rate averages less than or equal to 6.5% for three consecutive days, then Regions 1 will return to Phase 4 mitigations under the Restore Illinois Plan.

If the positivity rate averages between 6.5% and 8%, the new mitigations will remain in place and unchanged.



If the region is still above 8 percent for its positivity rate, stricter mitigation efforts could be enforced by the state. In order to avoid tougher restrictions, Region 1's positivity rate would have to drop below 8% by Saturday, Oct. 17.



The rise in positivity rate is something being seen across the state, as all 11 regions saw an uptick in the past week.



Governor JB Pritzker had a clear message in limiting the spread of the virus.

"Mask up. It will make a tremendous difference in keeping infections down," said Gov. Pritzker.

Statewide, health officials reported 2,862 new confirmed cases of the virus along with 49 more deaths. Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 327,605 cases, including 9,074 deaths.



The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from October 7 – October 13 is 4.6%. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 52,669 specimens for a total of 6,463,923. As of last night, 1,974 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 390 patients were in the ICU and 153 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.