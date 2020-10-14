City of Oregon hosts outdoor Halloween bash for kids

OREGON, ILL (WREX) — While Halloween will be different this year, it's not cancelled. The City of Oregon is doing its part to make sure its still special for kids with its Halloween in the Park event.



The city hosted the outdoor event Tuesday with social distancing measures in place; time slots to participate were almost all booked.



Kids and families were able to go on hayrides, a story walk and they got to pick out pumpkins.



"It is very exciting to see," says Oregon Park District Executive Director Erin Folk. "The nice thing is, we're seeing a lot of kids show up in costume. When they show up, they're excited to be here. To kids, they are adaptable, they are not seeing any difference in activities. It's just the parents who see it. The kids are still able to come out and have a good time."



The Oregon Park District usually holds a Halloween celebration, but chose to do this years outside.