China sees affirmation in election to Human Rights Council

BEIJING (AP) — China says its reelection to the United Nations Human Rights Council, despite stiff opposition from leading democratic states and rights groups, was proof of the international community's "high recognition" of its achievements in the field. Foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian on Wednesday dismissed criticism of China's election Tuesday from U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo as "very absurd," while attacking Washington's own record and accusing it of interfering in other countries' internal affairs using human rights as a pretext. Rights groups criticized China's election to the UNHRC, citing Beijing's rights violations in Hong Kong, Tibet and Xinjiang, as well as attacks on rights defenders, journalists, lawyers and government critics