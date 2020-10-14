Candidates for the 68th District address violent crime, property taxes and more during forum

ROCKFORD (WREX) — 13 WREX held its second candidate forum on Tuesday night between candidates for the 68th District.



Incumbent Republican Rep. John Cabello and challenger Dave Vella debated for just over an hour at the Nordlof Center on Tuesday.



One of the talking points during the forum was violent crime and how to stop it. Here are some of their ideas:

"All we do is warehouse people and it's not the right thing. We've to to find a way so that if you do go to prison you get some sort of advanced training so that when you get out you can become a productive member of society," said Rep. Cabello.



"25% of the violent crime happening in our area is domestic related. And we have the family peace center ramping up. We need to fully fund the family peace center. It needs to get done ASAP," said Vella.

The two candidates also spoke about property taxes, with Rep. Cabello touting his record of never voting for a tax increase. Meanwhile, Vella says school funding must change and some homeowners should get a tax break.

"If a young couple or family wants to buy their first home. Five them a property tax break on their home for a couple years so they can get their feet under them and they'll stay here. Then if someone has been here for 20-25 years and is invested themselves in the community they should get a credit," said Vella.

"So, we've got to find ways of reducing the size of governments, that will help immensely. We have to find a way of reducing the recidivism of duplicate services that will also save another huge amount of money," said Rep. Cabello.

This was the second candidate forum held by 13 WREX leading up to the election. Last week, candidates for the Winnebago County State's Attorney debated.



And the week before the election, on Oct. 27, 13 WREX will host its final forum with candidates for Winnebago County Chairman. Democrat and current board member Bert Gurl and Republican Ald. Joe Chiarelli are running against each other.

All of the forums will be streamed at www.WREX.com and on the 13 WREX Facebook page.

You can watch the entire debate between the candidates for the 68th District below.