Black Lives Matter banners relocated at Beloit College

BELOIT (WKOW) — Black Lives Matter banners have been relocated from a pedestrian bridge at Beloit College to a campus building after complaints over their display in the public right-of-way led city officials to reverse an earlier approval and order them off the span.

Republican Assembly candidate Tawny Gustina says the city’s initial approval for the banners on the Beloit College Powerhouse Bridge was flawed, as city rules consider such an expression the equivalent of a political sign. “The definition in the city statute states that it could be either a political sign or a matter involved or of concern of citizens,” Gustina says.

“I think the city has acknowledged they need to take a look at the sign ordinance,” says Gustina’s November electoral opponent, Rep. Mark Spreitzer (D-Beloit).

“While originally approved by the City of Beloit, it was later pointed out that the approval was not in line with the City of Beloit’s antiquated sign ordinance, ” Beloit city spokesperson Sarah Millard says. “The Black Lives Matter banners were removed…after two complaints were brought forward by Michael Zoril and Tawny Gustina. It is the City of Beloit’s position that the signs are not political in nature, however, because the banners were in the public right of way, the banners were removed.” Millard says.

Spreitzer believes a banner on Black Lives Matter has no reason to be considered under the ordinance. “Its not a political statement,” Spreitzer says. “It’s a statement about how we ought to live together in a just society.”

School personnel Tuesday finished affixing the banners to an exterior wall of the college’s sports complex, with the banners still in view from Riverside Drive and the pedestrian bridge. On the bridge, students and others have placed smaller, handmade Black Lives Matter signs. Gustina says she looks at these signs as a violation of at least the spirit of the city’s rules. “I believe in all lives matter,” Gustina says.

Beloit College spokesperson Whitney Helm released this statement:

“We were notified that the City of Beloit has rescinded its permission for the College to display its two Black Lives Matter banners on the bridge over Highway 51 leading to the Powerhouse.

The college asked for and was granted permission by appropriate city officials to put up the banners on our new bridge. Having received new legal advice, the city has asked us to take them down from that location. We will comply and will move them to another location on campus.

There should be no question about our determination to become an anti-racist institution or our support of those who are working to correct the historic racial disparities that exist in our country, especially related to issues of law enforcement and Black citizens.”