Athlete of the Week – Kasey Aucutt

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A four-year varsity starter, an honor roll student every semester in her high school career and setting a standard for her teammates. Guilford's Kasey Aucutt has meant a lot to the Lady Vikings tennis program.

"Kasey's been a consistent athlete for me for four years at the varsity level," said head coach David Woosley. "She's consistent on the court as far as her strokes just like she is in the classroom with her grades. She works hard at both and it's been a pleasure having her around for the four years that I've had her."

Most recently, Kasey lost the NIC-10 singles championship against Auburn standout Belen Nevenhoven, but she's happy with how her senior season played out.

"I had a pretty successful season," said Aucutt. "I went undefeated except for playing Belen twice so I'd say it was pretty successful overall, considering the circumstances."

Kasey started playing tennis later than most players her age, but picked it up rather quickly.

"I played in middle school and then when I got to high school," said Aucutt. "I actually did a summer camp with the coach here and I really improved over that summer, so I made varsity freshman year and I kept playing after that."

Kasey's teammates have nothing but great things to say about the senior leader.

"She's just like a ray of joy to be around," said junior Margaret Thomas. "Once you get to know her, she's just so positive she makes you want to go to tennis and talk to her and have fun."

For the younger girls on the team, coach Woosley emphasized the standard Kasey sets for them.

"She's a hard worker, she works hard in the offseason, she's here everyday and I think that's a huge milestone for the younger girls to reach," said Woosley. "Like being here everyday, working hard, showing up in the offseason, doing everything that the coach asks. She's definitely done that."

Kasey Aucutt is earning positive results thanks to hard work on and off the court.