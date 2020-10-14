 Skip to Content

Stocks drift amid mixed morning trading on Wall Street

9:44 am National news from the Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are drifting on Wall Street Wednesday following a mixed set of earnings reports from some of the country’s biggest banks. The S&P 500 swung from a small gain to a loss and was down 0.1% in morning trading, a day after it broke a strong four-day winning streak. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and Nasdaq composite were also drifting between small gains and losses, and markets overseas were mostly subdued. Treasury yields were lower despite a report showing inflation at the wholesale level rose more than expected last month. Crude oil rose, and energy stocks had some of the market’s biggest gains. 

Associated Press

