Armenia, Azerbaijan tensions rise amid claims of new attacks

YEREVAN, Armenia (AP) — The conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan is escalating, with both sides exchanging accusations and claims of attacks over the separatist territory of Nagorno-Karabakh. Heavy fighting is in a third week despite a cease-fire deal. The Armenian Defense Ministry said it reserves the right to target Azerbaijani military objects after the Azerbaijani military said it destroyed an Armenian missile system. So far, Armenia and Azerbaijan have denied targeting each others’ territory amid the fighting over Nagorno-Karabakh, although each of the parties often contested those denials. Russian President Vladimir Putin had a call with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan, emphasizing the need to respect the truce that was immediately violated after it took effect on Saturday.