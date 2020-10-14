AP source: Angels give White Sox OK to interview La Russa

CHICAGO (AP) — The Los Angeles Angels have granted the Chicago White Sox permission to interview Hall of Famer Tony La Russa for their managing job. That’s according to a person familiar with the situation who confirmed a USA Today report. The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because the Angels typically do not comment on personnel matters. A three-time World Series-winning manager, the 76-year-old La Russa joined the Angels prior to this season as senior advisor of baseball operations. The White Sox and Rick Renteria agreed to split after a disappointing finish to a breakthrough season in which Chicago made the playoffs for the first time since 2008.