Anti-Semitic banner pinned to Ukrainian president’s office

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — About 5,000 ultra-right activists have marched across the Ukrainian capital to denounce a cease-fire in the conflict with Russia-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine. They left an anti-Semitic banner pinned Wednesday to the doors of the presidential office. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has sought to intensify efforts to end the fighting with Russia-backed separatists in the east, championing a cease-fire that has largely held for more than 2 1/2 months despite occasional clashes. The far-right activists pinned a huge banner denouncing what they described as “occupation and pilfering of Ukraine” by the president’s “Jewish clan” to the building’s entrance. The United Jewish Community of Ukraine demanded that prosecutors open a probe into the anti-Semitic act.