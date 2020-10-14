Alabama city takes step to move Confederate monument

FLORENCE, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama city has taken a step to remove a Confederate monument following weeks of pressure. The Florence City Council voted Tuesday to ask the state for permission to move the memorial from outside the Lauderdale County Courthouse. A state waiver is required because of a law that imposes a $25,000 fine for disturbing such memorials. The city also asked county commissioners to relocate the monument as soon as possible. Demonstrators have been protesting the monument for weeks during a national reckoning over race that followed the police killing of George Floyd in Minnesota.