 Skip to Content

A taste for travel? Finnair to sell plane food in shops

8:48 am National news from the Associated Press

HELSINKI (AP) — Finnish carrier Finnair says it will start selling business class-style airline meals in a nationwide supermarket chain in a move to both keep its catering staff employed and also to offer the airline experience to those missing flying in the COVID-19 times.The state-controlled Finnish airline said that in a pilot scheme the handmade meals, called “Taste of Finnair”, would initially be offered at one store as of Thursday.The ready-made dishes include options like reindeer meatballs, Arctic char and Japanese-style teriyaki beef and are suited for Nordic and Asian palates, Finnair Kitchen said. Finnair is one of the main airlines flying between the European Union and Asia. 

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content