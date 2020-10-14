A taste for travel? Finnair to sell plane food in shops

HELSINKI (AP) — Finnish carrier Finnair says it will start selling business class-style airline meals in a nationwide supermarket chain in a move to both keep its catering staff employed and also to offer the airline experience to those missing flying in the COVID-19 times.The state-controlled Finnish airline said that in a pilot scheme the handmade meals, called “Taste of Finnair”, would initially be offered at one store as of Thursday.The ready-made dishes include options like reindeer meatballs, Arctic char and Japanese-style teriyaki beef and are suited for Nordic and Asian palates, Finnair Kitchen said. Finnair is one of the main airlines flying between the European Union and Asia.