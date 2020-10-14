House collapses, record rains kill 15 in southern India

HYDERABAD, India (AP) — Record rains and heavy flooding in the southern Indian state of Telangana have collapsed houses and killed at least 15 people. Police say four other people were injured in Hyderabad, the state’s capital, when a house’s boundary wall fell on a neighboring house, which collapsed with the impact. The first house to collapse in Hyderabad was in a hilly area of the city where the soil was loosened by more than 25 centimeters (9.8 inches) of rain in the past 24 hours. That left eight people dead. Police say five other people were killed in two other house collapses in the city. Two other people were swept away by flood waters elsewhere in the state.