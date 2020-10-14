2 US citizens released by Iran-backed militants in Yemen

WASHINGTON (AP) — An American humanitarian worker and U.S. businessman held captive by Iranian-backed militants have been released in Yemen as part of an trade that sent about 250 Houthi rebels back to the embattled Mideast nation. President Donald Trump’s national security adviser Robert O’Brien says Sandra Loli and Mikael Gidada were released from Houthi custody, and the remains of Bilal Fateen, who died in custody, were being repatriated as well. Oman’s state news said the American captives were flown out of Yemen on an Omani plane and 250 “Yemeni brothers” who received treatment in Oman were returned to Yemen’s capital, Sanaa, on two flights as part of the exchange. A Saudi-led coalition has been fighting the Houthis since early 2015.