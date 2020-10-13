You can buy pink pineapples for $49 a fruit from Del Monte Fresh

(CNN) — When you think of pink food, what comes to mind? Probably not pineapple, until now.



The Del Monte Fresh Produce exclusive released its Pinkglow pineapple on Monday, but this pretty in pink treat has been a work in progress. Del Monte started developing it back in 2005 and then it got FDA approval for human consumption in 2016.



The Pinkglow pineapples are not yellow pineapple dyed pink, they grow pink.



Apparently they take about 2 years to grow and then they're hand-picked in what they call "ultra-limited harvests” on a select farm in Costa Rica.



One pineapple costs $49.



Del Monte says the juice is worth the squeeze on your wallet, the Pinkglow pineapples are supposed to be jucier and sweeter. You also get a certificate of authenticity with each purchase.

COURTESY: DEL MONTE