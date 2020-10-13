WWII bomb explodes underwater in Poland, no injuries

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — A British World War II bomb has exploded while being made safe underwater by navy demolition specialists in northwestern Poland. No one was injured. The 5.4-ton Tallboy bomb was found in September 2019 beneath a waterway leading to the port of Szczecin during work to deepen the passage. Polish navy sappers were trying to neutralize it underwater through burning out its explosives, but it exploded in the process. A navy spokesman for the sappers said they were all at a safe distance and not injured in the blast that was felt by local residents. He said the bomb is now considered safe.