Winnebago County sees early success with mail-in voting

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Residents in Winnebago County have been able to vote by mail for less than two weeks and officials say they're already seeing results.



The Winnebago County Clerk's Office says they've already received more than 2,000 ballots since Vote By Mail ballots were first mailed on September 24th.

The county clerk's office says they've taken an additional step to help voters ensure their ballots are being counted.

“In an effort to protect the health and safety of our voters, we have provided a convenient ballot drop box outside the County Clerk’s Office, at 404 Elm Street, Rockford,” said Winnebago County Clerk Lori Gummow. “This box will provide each voter with a safe and trusted method for the contactless delivery of their ballots.”

The drop box is for Winnebago County voters, registered outside the city limits of Rockford, according to the Winnebago County Clerk's Office.



The white drop box is located just outside the main doors of the County Administration Building, under good lighting, and is monitored by video surveillance cameras. It will be monitored regularly by the Winnebago County Sheriff’s deputies as well. Ballots are collected several times each day by election officials.

Registered voters have until noon on October 29, to request a Vote By Mail ballot application.