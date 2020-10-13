Windy weather stays in place while temperatures crash

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Windy weather remains a theme this week, whether conditions are warm or brisk. There is one more warm day before a lot of brisk ones hit.

Warm, windy Wednesday:

Warmer September-like weather lingers for another day. Wednesday provides highs in the low 70's for a second day in a row. This places us nearly 10 degrees above average!

Midweek comes with blustery weather again. The morning starts out with calmer conditions, then winds quickly pick up throughout the morning. By the afternoon, southwest winds may hit 25 mph, with gusts up to 40 mph.

Strong wind gusts pop up a couple of times this week.

While the warmer air doesn't stick around, the windy days will. Thursday and Friday have breezy yet calmer weather. We'll see gusts up to 25 mph both days. Saturday could be another windy one. There is the potential for gusts up to 40 mph again, and possibly stronger. Keep an eye on Saturday as the week goes along. The start of the weekend could be a very windy one.

By Sunday, winds calm down. The end of the weekend remains breezy with gusts to 25 mph. After that, a light breeze is likely throughout next week, giving us a break from the blustery days.

Cold end to the week:

Much colder weather hits by Thursday.

Temperatures drop 20 degrees after a cold front moves through Wednesday. That leaves us in the low 50's for highs starting Thursday. We keep this level of chill going through Sunday.

Wind chills look to fall into the 20's late this week.

At night, temperatures drop to near freezing, if not below. Depending on how breezy the nights are, frost is possible each night (breezy winds help prevent frost).

Rain showers are possible Sunday as even colder weather arrives.

Sunday has a chance for rain as even colder weather slides in. The weather may be cold enough for snow well to our north. We should stay warm enough for just rain showers. There is a slight chance rain lingers into Monday.

By Monday, extra chilly weather sets in. Highs may not reach 50 degrees, with below freezing weather at night. Tuesday keeps the 40's around. Late next week the weather may warm back into the middle 50's for highs.