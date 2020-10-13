UPS to expand in North Carolina, creating nearly 600 jobs

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — UPS plans to add more than 590 jobs in central North Carolina by expanding its Greensboro hub and building nearby a new center from which to distribute packages by vehicle. The company and Gov. Roy Cooper announced jointly on Tuesday the investment projects, expected to span the next four years. Most of the jobs will originate from the new package car center in Graham. Cooper’s administration also announced Tuesday that pork rinds snack maker Benestar Brands will build a new tortilla chip plant in Kings Mountain, creating about 130 jobs. Both companies could get cash incentives from the state if they meet job and investment thresholds.