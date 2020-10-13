UN humanitarian chief: Sahel is very close to tipping point

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. humanitarian chief is warning that daunting problems in Africa’s Sahel region are getting worse and the region “is very close to a tipping point — and so by extension are its African neighbors, Europe, and the world.” Mark Lowcock said in a virtual speech to Paris students Tuesday that he deals with the world’s worst humanitarian tragedies, and “nowhere scares me more than the Sahel.” He said six central Sahel countries — Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Chad, Mali, Niger, and northeast Nigeria — are at “a true epicenter of conflict and insecurity,” weak governance, poverty, and climate change.