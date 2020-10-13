 Skip to Content

‘Two and a Half Men’ star Conchata Ferrell dies at 77

5:17 pm National news from the Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Conchata Ferrell, who became known for her role as Berta the housekeeper on TV’s “Two and a Half Men,” has died. Ferrell was 77.  A publicist says the actor died in Los Angeles following cardiac arrest, with her family at her side. Ferrell gained fame on the sitcom after a long career as a character actor on stage and in movies, including “Mystic Pizza” and ”Network.”  Ferrell received two supporting actress Emmy nominations for “Two and a Half Men,” and an Emmy nod for her role as Susan Bloom on “L.A. Law.” She is survived by her husband, Arnie Anderson, and her daughter, Samantha.

Associated Press

