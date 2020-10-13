WTO says EU can put tariffs on $4 billion of US goods

GENEVA (AP) — World Trade Organization arbitrators say that the European Union can sanction up to $4 billion in U.S. goods over Washington’s illegal support for plane maker Boeing. The ruling could inflame Trump administration criticism of the Geneva-based trade body. It amounts to one of the largest penalties handed down by the WTO. It comes a year after another ruling authorized billions in penalties against the European Union over support for Boeing rival Airbus. The decision is final, cannot be appealed, and puts the final word on a standoff dating back to 2006.