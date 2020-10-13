Third Wisconsin prison experiences coronavirus outbreak

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Department of Corrections says there’s been another coronavirus outbreak in a state prison. The DOC says the Racine Correctional Institution/Sturtevant Transitional Facility had 124 active COVID-19 cases among prisoners as of Tuesday. Two other prisons, Kettle Moraine Correctional Institution and Oshkosh Correctional Institution, are still in the midst of two large outbreaks. As of Tuesday, Kettle Moraine had 352 active cases among inmates and Oshkosh had 347. Sturtevant is a small unit of Racine Correctional and is located adjacent to the larger prison. The facilities are counted as one prison on the DOC’s data dashboard.