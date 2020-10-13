Thai police arrest protesters camping out ahead of rally

BANGKOK (AP) — Police in Thailand have arrested several political activists who planned to camp out at the site of a rally scheduled for Wednesday in Bangkok that is along the route the country’s king is expected to travel for an unrelated royal ceremony. The arrests Tuesday came after police started to tear down tents put up by the protesters. The protesters resisted, sparking a mild brawl. Wednesday’s protest has been planned by groups calling for new elections, changes in the constitution to make it more democratic and an end to intimidation of political activists.