Taiwan dismisses latest China spying accusations

5:06 am National news from the Associated Press

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Taiwan has dismissed new spying allegations from China as a further attempt to smear the government of the self-governing island democracy that Beijing claims as its own territory. The remarks Tuesday follow a report Monday night from Chinese broadcaster CCTV featuring a taped confession from a man identified as Cheng Yu-chin, the second such report in as many days. On Sunday, CCTV broadcast a confession by a man identified as Li Mengju, also known as Lee Meng-chu, who like Cheng said he had been working to destabilize China. Taiwanese Premier Su Tseng-chang called the accusations an attempt by Beijing to “defame and create fear,” while the foreign ministry’s head of European affairs called the allegations “pure defamation and calumny.”

Associated Press

