Stevie Wonder releases 2 new songs, gives health update

NEW YORK (AP) — Stevie Wonder released two new songs Tuesday reflecting the current times that he hopes inspires change. The piano-playing icon dropped the tracks “Where Is Our Love Song” and “Can’t Put It In the Hands of Fate,” which he also announced would be released through his new label So What the Fuss Music, distributed through Universal Music Group’s Republic Records. The 70-year-old made the announcement during a virtual press conference and also gave an update on his health, saying he “was blessed with a new kidney” last December. He added: “I feel great. My voice feels great.”