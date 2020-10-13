Southwest Airlines plans to add flights at O’Hare airport in 2021

CHICAGO (WREX) — Southwest Arlines announced Monday plans to offer flights out of Chicago's O'Hare International Airport starting next year.



On Twitter Monday morning, the airline made the announcement with a video and this statement:

We decided to see how our north side looks in Chicago and Houston. Keep your eyes here in the coming months for route specifics.

The company expects to add service to O'Hare Airport beginning in the first half of 2021. Details on schedules and fares are expected to be released in the near future.



The airline has operated out of Midway Airport since 1985 and will continue its service there.



Southwest is also adding service out of Houston's George Bush Intercontinental Airport.