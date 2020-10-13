 Skip to Content

Southwest Airlines plans to add flights at O’Hare airport in 2021

7:01 am Top Stories

CHICAGO (WREX) — Southwest Arlines announced Monday plans to offer flights out of Chicago's O'Hare International Airport starting next year.

On Twitter Monday morning, the airline made the announcement with a video and this statement:

We decided to see how our north side looks in Chicago and Houston. Keep your eyes here in the coming months for route specifics.

The company expects to add service to O'Hare Airport beginning in the first half of 2021. Details on schedules and fares are expected to be released in the near future.

The airline has operated out of Midway Airport since 1985 and will continue its service there.

Southwest is also adding service out of Houston's George Bush Intercontinental Airport.

Stephen Keller / Southwest Airlines

Maggie Polsean

Maggie Polsean is an anchor for 13 News Today. Born and raised in Rockford, she is excited to be back home working for the station she grew up watching. Maggie is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin Milwaukee and Christian Life high school in Rockford.

Related Articles

Skip to content