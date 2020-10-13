Source: Friction with mayor behind top NYPD official’s exit

NEW YORK (AP) — A top commander seen as a rising star in the leadership ranks of the New York Police Department has abruptly given notice that he is quitting. Chief of Patrol Fausto Pichardo filed retirement paperwork on Tuesday and will remain on the job until mid-November. A police official told The Associated Press the move came in response to what Pichardo saw as poor treatment from Mayor Bill de Blasio in recent days. The official was not authorized to speak publicly and did so on condition of anonymity. De Blasio’s press secretary said Pichardo is a “deeply respected leader in the NYPD and City Hall is continuing to have conversations with him regarding his future.” A message seeking comment was left with Pichardo.