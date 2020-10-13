Rockford Public Schools provides update on COVID-19 situation in schools

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Rockford Public Schools returned to the classroom slightly more than a month ago and Superintendent Ehren Jarrett released an update on the COVID-19 situation inside the district.

So far, a number of schools reported at least one case of the virus.

According to the school district in a parent update, Rockford Public Schools have a 1 percent positivity rate for staff and a 0.5 percent positivity rate for students.

While hearing about each positive case can be alarming, the district said, for every positive case, there are hundreds or thousands more in the school not affected.

The Winnebago County Health Department has repeatedly said virus transmission hasn't been spread within schools.

Not everyone is happy with the COVID-19 precautions at RPS though, according to the district.

Every student with has COVID-19 symptoms is sent home, along with their siblings. The recommendation comes from the Winnebago County Health Department, the Illinois Department of Public Health and the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, the district said.

"We can't take the risk of keeping potentially ill students and staff in school," the update said.

The district also asked parents and families to monitor students for symptoms as cold and flu season approaches. According to the district, COVID-19 symptoms include: fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, diarrhea and nausea or vomiting.

You can view the full update below: