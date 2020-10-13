Rockford bakery temporarily closes after owners test positive for COVID-19

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A bakery in downtown Rockford has been temporarily closed due to the owners testing positive for COVID-19.



Quixotic Bakery, located on N. Madison St. in downtown Rockford, will be closed for at least another week after the owners tested positive for the virus. The bakery confirmed the news in a Facebook post.



The bakery has been shutdown since Oct. 9 after a potential exposure to the virus.



The owners say they appreciate the support from its customers.